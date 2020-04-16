Snow is likely in Colorado Springs on Thursday ahead of clearer weather Friday and this weekend.
Thursday will be partially sunny, with a high of 36 and winds from 20-25 mph. Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible. Less than an inch of snow is expected. Snow may continue into the overnight, with wind gusts of over 30 mph overnight. Less than a half inch is expected overnight.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of showers.