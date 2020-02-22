After a round of winter storms earlier this week, snow is predicted to return to Colorado Springs starting Saturday night and continue into Tuesday, the forecast from the National Weather Service shows.

The Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for El Paso County, Monument Ridge and parts of Rampart Range Saturday until Sunday evening. Between 3 to 5 inches of snow were forecast for the county, the report read.

"Moderate snow is expected to begin over the Continental Divide this afternoon, then spread to the Sangre de Cristos this evening," the Service said. "Four to 8 inches of snow are expected over the eastern San Juans by Sunday morning, while the Sawatch, Mosquito and Sangre de Cristo Mountains should see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation during this time."

Meteorologists with Gazette news partner KKTV predict that Colorado Springs and Fountain could see 1 to 4 inches of snow. The Air Force Academy and Monument could see 3 to 6 inches.

KKTV meteorologists described this weekend's forecast as "tough," explaining that "depending on the time of changeover from rain to snow around the eastern Plains, we could see a big difference in our accumulations."

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 30 mph in Colorado Springs Sunday, the forecast said. Sunday night could become clear of snow until Monday morning, when there's a 20% chance of powder in the city.

There is a 30% chance of snow showers Tuesday, the Weather Service said, with wind speeds reaching up to 30 mph. KKTV meteorologists said the likelihood of snow Tuesday was low.

Avalanche danger was considered low to moderate in most Colorado mountain ranges Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Aspen, Sawatch Range, Gunnison and Sangre de Cristo ranges were deemed moderately dangerous.

