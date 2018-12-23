Snow is headed for Colorado Springs, but not in time for a white Christmas, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted partly sunny skies Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with a 30 percent chance of snow showers beginning Tuesday after 11 p.m.
Snow is expected to continue through Wednesday night.
"Beyond Christmas Day, we are watching a potential storm for the day after Christmas," Gazette news partner KKTV wrote. "Details are very uncertain right now, just know that a storm is in the pipeline..."
Until then, temperatures should be in the low to mid-40s, with highs of 43, 46 and 41 degrees Sunday through Tuesday.