Snow is seen covering the Red Rocks Open Space in Colorado Springs on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)

 Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Snow is headed for Colorado Springs, but not in time for a white Christmas, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted partly sunny skies Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with a 30 percent chance of snow showers beginning Tuesday after 11 p.m.

Snow is expected to continue through Wednesday night.

"Beyond Christmas Day, we are watching a potential storm for the day after Christmas," Gazette news partner KKTV wrote. "Details are very uncertain right now, just know that a storm is in the pipeline..."

Until then, temperatures should be in the low to mid-40s, with highs of 43, 46 and 41 degrees Sunday through Tuesday.

