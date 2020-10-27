Firefighters battling the East Troublesome fire, which erupted in Grand County nearly two weeks ago, made progress on containment with the help of moisture from heavy snowfall, officials said Tuesday.
The 192,560-acre blaze slowed after some burning areas received as much as 2 feet of snow.
“The snow that came in on Sunday was a blessing and we’ve been trying to take advantage of that," Noel Livingston, incident commander for the fire, said in a livestream video.
Firefighters secured 20% around the fire's perimeter thanks to the snow slowing the fire's spread, he said.
But slick roads from the snowfall and challenges accessing some areas are still and issue, Livingston said. The storm will not end the fire, Livingston cautioned, explaining that the beetle-kill vegetation is too dry.
Firefighting teams will follow digital modeling to predict when the fire may start to spread again and when the next storm will bring moisture to the area in order to help create a plan of attack on the fire, Livingston said.
As crews gained more control over the fire the Grand County Sheriff's office began to phase in more resident returns in evacuated communities. Most areas west of Colorado 34 are still under evacuation.
The weekend storm also slowed the Cameron Peak fire burning west of Fort Collins. Its size paused at 208,663 acres and firefighters secured 64% containment around the fire, officials reported. Crews focused on monitoring hot spots and repairing the landscape in areas that already cooled down.
"We're in pretty good shape," Operations Chief Kyle Cannon said in a livestream video.
Teams fighting the CalWood fire burning outside Boulder also reaped the benefits of the snowstorm. Cold temperatures helped firefighters reach 76% containment. Because of that progress, some of the resources used on the CalWood fire were redirected to other firefighting missions and evacuations in Boulder County were lifted.
Warmer temperatures are expected in the weekend ahead, forcing crews at all three fires to prepare for more active fire conditions, officials said.