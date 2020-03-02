A winter weather advisory expired at 7 a.m. for Colorado Springs, which received 3 to 6 inches of snow overnight, and conditions are expected to improve as the day continues.
Major school districts in the area — including 20, 12, 11, 49, 8, 14 and 38 — have two-hour delays, as well as Fort Carson, Schriever Air Force Base and the Air Force Academy. Peterson Air Force Base is not on delay. Click here to see the full list of delays and closures.
Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Denver is snowy, icy and snow-packed, according to COtrip.org. Colorado Springs police are on cold-reporting. Get more traffic updates here.
Southbound U.S. 83 between Colorado 86 and Parker Road was closed late Sunday night due to several crashes. The road opened Monday morning.
The Colorado Springs metro area has received between 3 and 6 inches of snow over the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
Conditions in the Colorado Springs area are forecast to ameliorate on Monday. Patchy fog will persist through 9 a.m., and the day will be mostly cloudy. But it will gradually become sunny, with a high near 45 and winds from 5 to 10 mph. Minimal additional snowfall is expected after 7 a.m.
Precipitation is absent from the forecast the remainder of the week.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just over 50 and winds around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Gazette reporter Lisa Walton contributed to this report.