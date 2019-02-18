The Colorado Springs area and the Pikes Peak region could see 4 to 8 inches of snow through Tuesday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service said.
Snow began falling late Sunday night around Colorado Springs, leaving behind slick roads. Multiple crashes were reported Monday morning on Interstate 25 around the Colorado Springs area. Colorado Springs and Fountain were on accident alert status early Monday.
Most schools are off Monday due to President Day, but several others that were scheduled to have class were on delayed starts or closed. The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs started classes at 10 a.m.
The forecast high temperature Monday for Colorado Springs is 13, with snow likely before noon and accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow is again expected to fall after 9 p.m. Monday, with 1 to 3 more inches possible. Expect an overnight low of 5 degrees.
Sunday night was “one of the fullest nights” on record at the Springs Rescue Mission, said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams.
“We had 409 individuals and we have 450 bed capacity,” Williams said. “We can take at least another 41 men or women. We have room for more folks and are encouraging people to get out of these cold temperatures and find shelter at the Rescue Mission.”
The mission is extending the hours of some of its programs to cover the time gap, to “make sure some of the individuals in some of the programs don’t have to stay outside any longer than they have to,” Williams said.
The Springs Rescue Mission is a “low-barrier, come-as-you-are” shelter, he added. The facility even allows pets.
“Basically, as long as you’re not causing harm to yourself or others, there’s a space for you at the Rescue Mission. We sheltered pets last night,” he said. “I know on nights like this our staff will stretch and do what they can to make sure folks don’t have to stay out in the frigid temperatures. We’re doing all we can to make sure folks can have a warm, safe and dry evening.”
Much of the Pikes Peak region is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The weather service forecasts a 50 percent chance of snow Tuesday with a high temperature of 19 and a low of 6. Clouds should clear Wednesday, making way for mostly sunny skies and a high of 34 degrees.
Snow totals - 6:30 a.m. Monday
Colorado Springs - 3 inches
Monument - 2 inches
Cascade - 4 inches
Black Forest - 1.6 inches
Woodland Park - 2.1 inches
Peyton - 3.5 inches
6:45 a.m. - Delivery of Gazette print edition
Due to Monday's snowstorm, delivery of The Gazette print edition has been impacted in most areas.
At this time, all areas are delayed by at least one hour. All zip codes in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security and Widefield can expect deliveries to be completed by 8 a.m.
Monument, Glen Eagle, Black Forest, Peyton, Falcon, as well as Teller County can expect delays up to one hour past their normal Sunday/Holiday deadlines.
As always, all subscribers have full access to the E Edition, a digital replica of today’s print edition.
The Gazette appreciates subscribers' patience as our carriers complete delivery to today’s edition.