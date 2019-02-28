Snow is headed toward Colorado Springs this weekend, meteorologists say.
The first storm of March comes on the heels of an above-average month for snow.
The National Weather Service predicted patchy fog followed by partly sunny skies Thursday. The high is expected to be 51 degrees.
Friday should be mostly sunny with a high of 56 degrees and a low of 22. There is a slight chance of rain and snow Friday night before 11 p.m., though no significant accumulations are expected.
Saturday's precipitation may start as rain but will likely turn to snow Saturday night and last through Sunday morning, about 11 a.m. Colorado Springs could see upwards of 2 inches of snow, while Woodland Park and Monument could see 3 to 5 and 1 to 4 inches of snow, respectively.
In February, the Colorado Springs Airport recorded 6.1 inches of snow, 1.2 inches more than average. The largest snowfall was Feb. 22, with a total of 1.9 inches reported by the weather service.
Mountain areas can expect more snow over the upcoming weekend, with Crested Butte forecast to get 26 inches of snow over the next five days, according to opensnow.com.
Click here for more snow forecasts around Colorado's resorts.