fog feature
Caption +

A bicyclist crosses the Mesa Road bridge in Monument Valley Park on Wednesday. A dense blanket of fog swallowed the Colorado Springs area early Wednesday, causing extremely low visibility for morning commuters. The visibility at 7:30 a.m. was at zero miles at the Colorado Springs Airport and 1 mile near Fort Carson. The fog lifted before noon, and Wednesday saw a high near 50 degrees. The high on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. Rain or snow is possible Friday evening as the overnight temperature drops to a low of 23. Snowflakes might still be falling early Saturday and the high is expected to reach only 36 degrees. A chance of snow is expected overnight Saturday with temperatures expected to dip to 10. Sunday’s forecast shows another chance of snow with a high of 17.

Dense morning fog shrouds region

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

Snow is headed toward Colorado Springs this weekend, meteorologists say.

The first storm of March comes on the heels of an above-average month for snow.

The National Weather Service predicted patchy fog followed by partly sunny skies Thursday. The high is expected to be 51 degrees.

Friday should be mostly sunny with a high of 56 degrees and a low of 22. There is a slight chance of rain and snow Friday night before 11 p.m., though no significant accumulations are expected.

Saturday's precipitation may start as rain but will likely turn to snow Saturday night and last through Sunday morning, about 11 a.m. Colorado Springs could see upwards of 2 inches of snow, while Woodland Park and Monument could see 3 to 5 and 1 to 4 inches of snow, respectively.

In February, the Colorado Springs Airport recorded 6.1 inches of snow, 1.2 inches more than average. The largest snowfall was Feb. 22, with a total of 1.9 inches reported by the weather service.

Mountain areas can expect more snow over the upcoming weekend, with Crested Butte forecast to get 26 inches of snow over the next five days, according to opensnow.com.

Click here for more snow forecasts around Colorado's resorts.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments