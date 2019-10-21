Colorado Springs can expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather service forecasts a high temperature of 52, with winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in afternoon Monday and gusts as high as 30 mph on the heels of a particularly windy Sunday.
Expect a calm Tuesday around Colorado Springs with sunny skies and a high of 63, followed by a forecast high of 62 on Wednesday. On Wednesday night, there's a 70% percent chance of precipitation with rain turning to snow and 2 to 4 inches possible, the weather service says.
On Thursday, the weather service forecasts a 30 percent chance of snow with a high of 42. Temperatures are expected to rebound Friday with sunny skies and a forecast high of 60.
The Colorado Springs area and much of the Front Range had its first measurable snow Oct. 10, when the city saw its largest October temperature drop on record - 64 degrees, according to the weather service.