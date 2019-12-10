Snowfall will follow a dry start to the week in parts of Colorado, with major snow forecast in the southern Colorado mountain ranges by Sunday night.
According to snowfall models featured on OpenSnow, mountain ranges can expect six-plus inches of snow. Read the full report from OpenSnow and see predicted totals for ski resorts here.
Snow is possible around Colorado Springs from Saturday afternoon to Sunday with highs close with expected highs in the 30s and 40s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Saturday, there's a 20 percent chance of snow early in the day and 40 percent chance in the evening.
The warmest day ahead in Colorado Springs is expected to be Friday, when the weather service forecasts a high of 51 with mostly sunny skies.
Expect sunny skies and a high of 44 on Tuesday and a cloud-filled Wednesday with a high of 49.