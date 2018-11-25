Airline passengers faced delays and cancellations across the Midwest on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year as throngs of holiday travelers make their way home from Thanksgiving.
Nationwide, more than 460 flights had been canceled and another 700 delayed as of 10 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.
Most of those came in the Midwest, where a winter storm was bringing snow, ice and rain to a swath of the Great Plains and Midwest. Blizzard conditions were possible Sunday across parts of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.
