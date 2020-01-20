Snow is predicted for northern Colorado Springs Wednesday according to forecasters at the National Weather Service Office in Pueblo.
A weak system coming from the Pacific Northwest will bring flurries starting in the late morning Wednesday to last through the afternoon for Colorado Springs.
Skiers could see fresh powder Tuesday as the storm moves into the mountains.
No significant accumulations are expected downtown, and areas to the west and north of downtown Colorado Springs are expected to see the most snow.
The heaviest amounts of snow are predicted to fall between Larkspur and Black Forest.
While snow may fall, it is not likely to stick around with highs in the 40s Wednesday in the Pikes Peak region.
Daytime highs in the 40s are expected to stick around through the weekend.