Good news, snow lovers.

A wintry mix is headed for Colorado this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of northeast and north-central Colorado, with 2 inches of high-altitude powder and gusty winds possible.

A cold front entering Colorado on Saturday afternoon and evening will likely bring a wintry mix of scattered rain and snow of up to 2 inches to parts of the state including the northern mountains and Palmer Divide. Little to no snow accumulation is expected across lower elevations.

The forecast also calls for the return of dry weather Sunday through Tuesday, with the next chance of precipitation predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow is also headed for the high country next week, with up to 4 inches of snow forecast over Longs Peak from Wednesday into Thursday.

Skiers and riders looking to take advantage of the fresh powder this weekend can find a full list of opening and closing dates for all of Colorado’s ski resorts here.