Snow is likely in Colorado Springs on Thursday into Friday — with Teller County and the northern portion of El Paso County under a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Friday — ahead of clearer weather Friday and this weekend.
Thursday will be partially sunny, with a high of 36 and winds from 20-25 mph. Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible. An inch or two of snow is expected in the Colorado Springs metro through Friday morning, though the 3-4 inches expected in Monument and 4-6 inches in Beulah could shift north or south. Wind gusts will top out over 30 mph overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Northern El Paso, as well as Teller, counties are in a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Friday. Low visibility and icy roads are possible underneath snow bands, according to the weather service.
Denver received 6 inches overnight, with 8 in Genesee and 10 in Louisville The mountains could receive up to 8 inches of snow tonight, the weather service reports.
Mountain snows and banded snowfall over the I-25 is expected for your Thursday. Expect hazardous travel under the snow bands. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/5mqDeevxRk— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 16, 2020
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of showers.