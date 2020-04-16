Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 36F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.