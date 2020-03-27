Extreme Winter Weather on Pikes Peak (copy) (copy)

Fog, mist and snow envelop Pikes Peak Colorado on a cold winter day in Colorado Springs.

 (Photo by iStock)

Snow enters the Colorado Springs forecast late Friday afternoon, though accumulations are expected to be minimal.

Friday will be partially sunny and breezy, with a high near 55 and winds from 5-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers will begin at 4 p.m. and last through 10 p.m., at which time snow showers are likely. The chance of precipitation is 60% overnight, though less than a half inch of accumulation is expected.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 and winds from 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partially sunny, with a high near 55 and winds from 5-15 mph. A chance of afternoon snow showers.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.

