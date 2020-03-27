Snow enters the Colorado Springs forecast late Friday afternoon, though accumulations are expected to be minimal.
Friday will be partially sunny and breezy, with a high near 55 and winds from 5-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers will begin at 4 p.m. and last through 10 p.m., at which time snow showers are likely. The chance of precipitation is 60% overnight, though less than a half inch of accumulation is expected.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 and winds from 15-25 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partially sunny, with a high near 55 and winds from 5-15 mph. A chance of afternoon snow showers.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.