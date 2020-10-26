The traditional school snow day is melting and unlikely to be resurrected.
The advent of online learning and instruction that has evolved out of pandemic necessity has crossed over into what historically has been a sacred part of childhood: A weather-related day off.
“The pandemic has given us challenges and opportunities, and we’re looking at doing things differently,” said Devra Ashby, spokeswoman for Colorado Springs School District 11, which may have experienced its last official “snow day” Monday, when many schools closed because of the winter storm.
D-11’s Board of Education is scheduled to vote Wednesday on changing snow days into electronic-learning days.
Instruction would not be live online, though. Staff would prepare lessons for students to complete at home on their own time on days when weather or other problems, such as building malfunctions, lead to school shutdowns.
What to do about cold, snowy days has been a hot topic, Superintendent Michael Thomas said in a letter sent to parents and students Friday.
The board will consider leaving the standard two-hour school delay process in place, but, if approved, districtwide snow day closures would be replaced with at-home learning, and teachers would designate online office hours.
“We’ve had a lot of discussion on it,” Ashby said. “School districts across the area are doing different things — some have regular snow days, some have e-learning just for secondary students and regular snow days for elementary students, some have all e-learning.”
Academy School District 20’s new policy is drawing mixed reviews on social media.
Monday’s “snow day” meant D-20 elementary schools were closed under the typical definition, but middle and high school students were required to participate in live e-learning at home. Sleeping in was possible because classes started two hours later than normal.
Eliminating snow days for older students means schools won’t have to add those days to the calendar, so the academic year will end earlier in the spring, some parents noted.
But then there were comments such as this one from Tammy Crafts, “Geez — give all schools a break here. They deserve the day.”
And from parent Amy Higdon, “So my elementary kiddo has no school, and my middle schoolers start e-learning two hours late? I see some sibling fighting this morning.”
D-20’s policy states the district still can declare a “full closure,” in which case no in-person or remote classes will be held.
Monday was the first time Pikes Peak Community College activated a remote work and instruction policy announced earlier this month.
“Based on our ability to adapt to working at home and doing school at home online because of COVID-19, there’s no reason that can’t continue,” spokeswoman Karen Kovaly said, referring to days like Monday, when temperatures rose slowly to double digits and roads were snow-packed and icy.
In an Oct. 2 letter to students and staff, PPCC President Lance Bolton said in announcing the revised practices that the school has “developed tremendous capacity since March to both work and deliver instruction remotely.”
Thus “snow days may, for the most part, be outmoded and no longer relevant to our ability to work and deliver education to our students," he said.
Exceptions to the new policy are nursing students and police academy students, who often have hands-on training, as well as essential personnel such as zoo technology staff who take care of animals.
“This sort of feels like a natural move,” Kovaly said.
Several districts in the Pikes Peak region were forced to add minutes to days last school year because they ran out of an allotted amount of snow days in their calendar.
Four years ago, Falcon High School in District 49 was the first school in Colorado to obtain permission to replace snow days with remote learning days. Woodland Park School District RE-2 implemented a virtual learning procedure a few years ago.
Officials have said the new way of handling inclement weather in education reduces learning loss.
Some students got a break from the new procedure Monday. School District 49 decided to close because students were just returning from an extended fall break.
"We recognize it is likely that students, teachers and other staff won’t have the necessary materials and equipment at home in order to effectively teach and work remotely," Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts said in a note sent late Sunday afternoon. "As a result, Monday will be a snow closure with no e-learning or e-working expectations."
Harrison School District 2 had a similiar situation. Because students normally start classes on Mondays 90-minute later than usual so school staff can meet and do planning, the district decided to forego e-learning, spokeswoman Christine O’Brien said.
“We’re seeing the ability to use e-learning on inclement weather days as a plus, and will encourage our teachers to think of fun activities that reinforce content on snow days," she said. “We know our students need brain and mental health breaks, and the last thing we want to do is to add more worry to a parent’s plate when they are making arrangements to balance work and a snow day for their student. “