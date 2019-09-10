There’s a chance Colorado could see its first dusting of snow for the season sometime this week.
According to a report from OpenSnow meteorologist Joe Gratz, three storms expected to hit northwest Colorado between now and Tuesday, September, 17, will produce cooler temperatures and possibly light snow in high-elevation areas.
Gratz predicts air temperatures will likely drop into the freezing level just below 10,000 feet on Wednesday night, Sept. 11, heading into Thursday morning, Sept. 12. While the coldest air is not expected to arrive until after most of the precipitation has fallen on Wednesday afternoon, we might get lucky with a few high-elevation flurries.
If the third storm heads north with cold air in place, Colorado’s highest peaks could also see a few snowflakes on Tuesday, Sept. 17. While it’s a little too early to make a firm and final prediction, ski enthusiasts are eager for any chance of snowfall to touch down in the Centennial State.
The possibility of this “first snow” is a sure indicator that summer is coming to an end and winter is well on its way – with the opening of the slopes falling shortly behind. Arapahoe Basin announced earlier last week that they’ve already started firing up the snowguns in preparation for the 2019-20 ski season. The high-altitude resort is known for its extended season with its longest season ever ending on Aug. 10, 1995.
Gratz also mentions in the report that snowfall like this can be typical in September. It’s not necessarily telling of what the upcoming ski season will be like.
Other weather reports about the upcoming season predict a “polar coaster,” though the end of El Niño could also impact snowfall.