Officials reported Saturday that the Decker fire, which raged for weeks across nearly 9,000 acres outside of Salida, is nearly extinguished.

In the last official update surrounding the fire, incident command crews announced that responsibility over the Decker fire will be handed back to the local Forest Service unit as the blaze dwindles down. Recent snowfall helped crews contain the fire last week, when 4 inches of powder fell over the Sangre de Cristo mountains.

"As the weather warms, dry fuels that retained heat have warmed up," read Saturday's report. "These large and heavy fuels have created some visible smoke the last few days. With the received precipitation, fuel moisture will steadily increase as the snow melts, which will eventually be enough moisture to cool these larger pockets of heavy fuels. No fire spread is expected to occur from these smokes, due to the continued cold weather."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Though the snow helped quell the flames, crews are still reporting difficulty accessing about 38% of the fire's perimeter, officials said. The rest of the area that can be accessed has been completely contained, the report read.

"This means firefighters have physically set foot on those fire lines to declare those portions of line contained," it said.

The blaze, started by a lightning strike Sept. 8, burned just two miles south of Salida and required nearly 1,000 firefighting personnel at its peak. It reached 100% containment last week, and has only 13 people working the remaining hot spots.

RELATED: