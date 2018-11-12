Up to a foot of snow fell Sunday and Monday across the Pikes Peak region, blocking roads and canceling school in more than a dozen districts.
Eight to 10½ inches fell across El Paso County west of Interstate 25, said Brad Carlberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Far less fell on the east side. Only 2.2 inches blanketed the Colorado Springs Airport on Sunday, followed by a trace Monday.
In the Monument and Woodmoor areas, 8 to 10 inches was reported, Carlberg said, while up to 12 inches fell just north of Black Forest.
Many school districts closed Monday after first announcing delayed starts. Among them were Harrison School District 2, Colorado Springs School District 11, Manitou Springs School District 14, Falcon School District 49, Lewis-Palmer School District 38, Academy School District 20, Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 and Woodland Park School District RE-2. A slew of private schools also closed. The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs delayed the start of classes till 10 a.m.
Some morning flights were delayed out of Colorado Springs Airport, too.
City firefighters took to Twitter on Sunday night to urge people to stay off the roads, citing multiple accidents and rollovers.
The Police Department retweeted the message, adding: "Please!!"
The weekend storm brought the month's first measurable snowfall, weather service data show. It wasn't the first snow of the season, though. In October, 5.7 inches fell at Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site, nearly doubling the month's average of 2.9 inches.
Temperatures sank to 22 degrees overnight Saturday and 18 degrees overnight Sunday, the weather service reported. Highs were 32 degrees Sunday and 27 degrees Monday.
The weather is expected to steadily warm this week, returning to average for this time of year.
The weather service predicted highs of 42 degrees Tuesday, 53 degrees Wednesday and 55 degrees Thursday in Colorado Springs, with sunshine every day.
On average, the city's temperatures reach 52 degrees Nov. 13 and 14 and 51 degrees Nov. 15.
The Gazette's Leslie James contributed to this story.