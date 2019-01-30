MUSKEGON, Mich. — The temperature in Muskegon around noon Tuesday, Jan. 29 was 10-degrees. The cold didn't keep 82-year-old Marlene Downing from starting her snow blower and clearing her driveway.
"I was waiting for this snow," she said. The cold reminds her of her youth growing up in Harvey, North Dakota.
"They never shut anything down," she said.
Some high temperatures in that state Tuesday were -20 degrees. It was the kind of upbringing that gave Downing the ability to embrace cold weather. Her children and grandchildren have told her to stay inside and give up snow blowing.