Fire danger will be high in El Paso County early this week before chances of precipitation return midweek.
Monday's high will be near 75 degrees with sunny skies and dry conditions.
A fire weather watch issued for Tuesday has been upgraded to a red flag warning for El Paso and other counties, east and south. Temperatures are expected to reach near 80 degrees in Colorado Springs, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. Winds are also expected to accelerate, with some gusts reaching 30 mph in the afternoon.
The record high temperature for April 8 is 78 (1963) and April 9 is 80 (1977), according to the weather service.
Sunday's fire near Cheyenne Mountain State Park is an example that although this winter has been wet, conditions can quickly change in Colorado. Residents should be weary during any outdoor burning activities, such as grilling and smoking.
Wednesday will see relief from above-average temperatures and dry conditions with afternoon rain showers, meteorologists forecast. The high will be near 57 along with some winds still blowing through. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
A 40 percent chance of snow is forecast for late Wednesday. The low will be near 23 and wind gusts up to 40 mph will make for a blustery night.
Thursday's weather will be breezy with some cloud cover. The high will be near 43. Friday will be sunny with a high of 46 before chances of snow return overnight.