Crested Butte and Monarch ski resorts are opening their lifts amid the pandemic, but not without new health protocols to keep skiers and snowboarders safe.
Crested Butte opened after 10 inches of snow dumped on the slopes this week, bringing the total snowfall this month to 3 feet. Monarch plans to open Friday with a base of 16 inches.
The openings come as coronavirus cases blow past records every day. The latest data show about 1 in 41 Coloradans infected with the virus.
That's why both resorts modified their operations to accommodate for health measures including required face coverings, room for physical distancing such as on chair lifts, and managing access to the mountain so ample space is available.
"We are committed to doing everything we can to help keep you safe this season, so you can focus on having a great time on the mountain," Crested Butte CEO Rob Katz wrote on the resort's website.
"Striving for consistency will provide our guests, employees and communities with as much predictability as possible this season, which we believe is worth the extra effort."
Families and cohorts can ride lifts together while single riders will go up alone on two-person lifts and four-person lifts will be used with two empty seats between single riders to help create distance at both resorts.
There will also be intensified cleaning measures, employee health screenings and safety training. At Crested Butte, all transactions will be cashless.
“To manage crowds, we are limiting lift ticket availability on traditionally busy days and trying to encourage midweek skiing for those who are able,” said Allie Stevens, Monarch's marketing manager.
Monarch customers are not required to make reservations, but the quantity of tickets may be limited. Monarch customers also are encouraged to ski during the week and will be required to buy tickets the night before weekend days or holidays.
To ski Crested Butte, customers must make a reservation.
“There’s plenty of room to spread out on the slopes and skis naturally keep us six feet apart," Stevens said. "We’ll have to work together to make sure we can stay open this season.”