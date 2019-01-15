Thousands of El Paso County and Pueblo County families are at risk of missing out on their food stamp benefits for next month.
The El Paso County Department of Human Services announced Friday that it will be distributing February's SNAP benefits on Jan. 20. All necessary paperwork must be turned in by 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 to be eligible for food assistance in February.
The directive comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is attempting to get February's benefits to eligible recipients while there is still funding. With no end in sight for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, the department is anticipating running out of funding after February.
"We have no idea what’s going to happen in March if the shutdown continues, so we’re asking people who receive economic assistance to make those programs they’re receiving help them last as long as possible," said Kristina Iodice, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Department of Human Service.