Smoke moving through the Pikes Peak region is from the 1,591-acre Decker fire near Salida, not from a local blaze, say officials from agencies across the region.
"Strong winds are pushing the smoke from the Decker fire in the Sangre De Cristo Wilderness past the Cadet Chapel this evening," the Air Force Academy tweeted, along with a photo. "The 1,000+ acre fire is about 100 miles away and poses no threat to the academy. Just a lot of smoke drifting by."
The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District tweeted that it had been receiving "many calls" but that the fire is from the Decker fire, not to be confused with the town of Deckers west of Larkspur. No fire is west of the Monument area or in the Deckers area, the agency tweeted.
"Once the weather front comes through later this evening, the smoke plume should dissipate or be redirected."
Woodland Park police advised on Facebook: "Smoke is confirmed to be coming from the Decker fire in Fremont County. Please do not call 911 unless you see active fire."
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted a similar explanation, adding: "There are no fires at this time in Douglas County."
The blaze was 5% contained Monday, U.S. Forest Service officials said.
Another fire was reported Monday in eastern El Paso County. A pre-evacuation notice briefly was issued for residents near the blaze around 1010 Blaney Road.