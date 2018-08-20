Smoke from western North American fires is expected to settle across the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs on Monday, forecasts the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The smoke hails from fires in western Colorado as well as major burns in California, the Pacific Northwest and Canada.
“There is a high pressure system to the west and a low pressure system to the east that is perfectly transporting the smoke across the Front Range,” said Klint Skelly, a weather service meteorologist in Pueblo.
Aside from a smoky haze, meteorologists forecast sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees for Colorado Springs on Monday.
A chance of afternoon thunderstorms will return Tuesday with high temperatures to hover around 80 degrees through the work week, forecasts the weather service.