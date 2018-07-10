A Colorado Springs resident called firefighters the moment a smoke alarm sounded Tuesday evening, possibly preventing a larger fire from breaking out at an apartment complex.
Firefighters were called to the Avalon Valley Apartments near North Academy and Palmer Park boulevards just after 5:30 p.m.
The fire started in an apartment that was under renovation, and smoke affected about 35 units, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
