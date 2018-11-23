Take care this Black Friday if you leave your purchases in the car, for thieves already have smashed windows and stolen from Colorado Springs residents.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that criminals shattered a woman's car windows and stole her credit cards while she was on a hike Wednesday in Palmer Park. She told KKTV that her phone and wallet were missing from her purse and that her cards were used to purchase gift cards at the self-checkout line at a King Soopers.
"It seems like they've got it down to a science. ... It just took a few minutes, and a few minutes to go to King Soopers, and that was it," she said.
Police recommend the following to keep your valuables safe:
- Close all windows and lock all doors
- When possible, park in a well-lit highly visible area
- Never leave valuables in your car
- If you need to store something valuable, keep it out of sight