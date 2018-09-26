A group of teenagers drove a stolen van through Native Roots Dispensary in northeastern Colorado Springs Thursday morning.
Witnesses described the teens carrying marijuana containers taken from the display case. The owner of the dispensary had a good laugh when he realized which containers had been taken.
The owner told Gazette news partner, KKTV, that the displayed containers are not filled with the "real deal."
"There’s a good chance these guys are trying to smoke oregano right now." Kyla Galer, KKTV reporter, said in a tweet.
Witnesses reported the burglary at 3660 Austin Bluffs Pkwy about 1 a.m., but the teens had taken off in a get-away vehicle that was waiting for the escape. Witnesses told police multiple people got out of the van, and at least one other in the get-away car.
Police noticed the car near Rebecca Lane, which then hit the police car and drove away. No injuries were reported.
What the teens got, instead of the "real deal", was not worth the thousands of dollars worth of damage left on the store.
In late August, similar smash-and-grab incidents were reported at Canna Meds Wellness Center in eastern Colorado Springs, and at a Famous Footwear in northeastern Colorado Springs.
"There does appear to be a pattern with regards to similar crimes like this, not only with dispensaries but with other businesses as well." Sgt. L.C. Morgan, Colorado Springs Police Department, told Gazette news partner, KKTV.
None of the suspects have been arrested and police are still investigating. Descriptions of the suspects are not being released at this time, police said.