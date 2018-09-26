A group of teenagers drove a stolen van through Native Roots Dispensary in northeastern Colorado Springs early Wednesday, police said.
Witnesses said the teens stole marijuana containers, but the owner of the dispensary must have had a good laugh when he realized which containers had been taken:
Oregano.
The communications manager for Native Roots, Kim Casey, said "no medicated product was taken." The culprits crashed through two walls of the building, but they did not reach the locked bud room, she said.
The dispensary displays containers filled with oregano for looks, Casey said. Those containers were what was stolen, along with several T-shirts.
Witnesses reported the burglary at 3660 Austin Bluffs Parkway about 1 a.m., but the teens soon fled in a getaway vehicle. Witnesses told police multiple people got out of the stolen van, and at least one other had been waiting in the getaway car.
Police noticed the car near Rebecca Lane, which then hit the police car and drove away. No injuries were reported.
In late August, similar smash-and-grab incidents were reported at Canna Meds Wellness Center in eastern Colorado Springs, and at a Famous Footwear in northeastern Colorado Springs.
"There does appear to be a pattern with regards to similar crimes like this, not only with dispensaries but with other businesses as well." police Sgt. L.C. Morgan told Gazette news partner, KKTV.
No suspects have been arrested and police are still investigating. Descriptions of the burglars have not been released.