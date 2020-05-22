Two one-acre wildfires are burning north of Woodland Park, fire officials said Friday.

One blaze is located about nine miles north of Woodland Park near the Turkey Track Shooting Area, according to officials with the Pike and San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands. The fire, reported about 1:40 p.m., is at 0% containment as of Friday evening and no structures are threatened, fire officials said. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

A second fire was reported about an hour earlier near Rampart Range Road and Forest Road 322, officials said. The cause of the blaze is also unknown, but officials reported 50% containment of the flames Friday evening.

