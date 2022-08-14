A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page.
The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts.
"I thought he/she was going to land on our roof or Rex Rd.," Lorena Iniguez Brozek said in a post. "You could hear the plane was having issues."
El Paso County sheriff's deputies are on the scene but have not yet released any information.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.