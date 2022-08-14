Plane on Woodmen road

The tail of a plane that landed on Woodmen Road can be seen in this photo by Logan Anders. 

"by the time I wasn’t shocked I managed to realize it’s 2022 and I have a phone," Anders posted, "but I only caught the tail as I drove past."

A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page.

The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts. 

"I thought he/she was going to land on our roof or Rex Rd.," Lorena Iniguez Brozek said in a post. "You could hear the plane was having issues."

El Paso County sheriff's deputies are on the scene but have not yet released any information.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments