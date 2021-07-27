A pilot walked away unscathed after a plane went down in eastern El Paso County Tuesday morning.
The Cessna aircraft experienced an "off airport landing" south of the Meadow Lake Airport in Falcon and the pilot was walking around afterward, Dave Elliot, the airport's manager, said.
El Paso Count Sheriff's Officer responded to the crash in the 5800 block of McClandish Road. No medical attention was needed but a fence was damaged, deputies tweeted.
Elliot said the landing was "nothing urgent" although he said the airport's flight patterns typically do not venture that far south of the airport. He emphasized the importance of "open pasture" around the airport for cases like this.
The Federal Aviation Administration and The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, deputies tweeted.