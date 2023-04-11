A small home day care center in Rockrimmon can pursue plans to expand into a large operation after the Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday upheld a previous approval from the city's Planning Commission.

The council voted 7-2, with Councilmen Mike O'Malley and Dave Donelson opposed, to uphold the Planning Commission's March 8 approval to allow a conditional use development plan for a large, licensed home day care center with a maximum of 12 children at 50 E. Mikado Drive.

"It is so difficult for people to find day care anywhere in this city and the pandemic exacerbated that. Here we have a couple that is stepping in ... and wanting to provide that," Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said. "... Not only is this a really good business, but it provides an essential service that we really need to have."

Property owner and day care center operator Stacie Warren told the council on Tuesday she had been operating as a small home day care since she moved into the home in March 2022, caring for six children full-time and two children part-time Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

She is now pursuing a state license to operate a large day care home with up to 12 children, which requires a conditional use authorization from the city, Warren said.

Residents who asked the council to overturn the conditional use authorization said they are concerned about increased traffic and noise, and the possible decrease in property values by allowing a large day care to operate in the Raven Hills Homeowners Association, a community of about 220 homes.

Traffic already lines up along Mikado Drive down to Rockrimmon Elementary in the mornings and afternoons, and wildfire and emergency evacuations are a concern in this part of town, said Kristina Anderson, a member of the Raven Hills Homeowners Association Board of Directors.

"I am extremely concerned for the safety and well-being of all our neighbors," Anderson said. "Allowing conditional use so her business can take 12 full-time children ... is reckless. I understand the need for day care services, but there are other day cares in our area."

Warren said the contrary was true, and that the neighborhood was in a "child care desert," where few options currently exist.

Warren said she staggers drop-off and pickup times with parents so as not to add to traffic congestion. Anderson said she didn't feel the staggered schedules were working.

Mary Jenkins, a member of the Raven Hills Homeowners Association's architectural-control committee that reviews applications for home modifications the community, said the day care center provides an essential service for young, working parents.

The Raven Hills board, which has generally opposed the day care center, is made up of many members ages 60 or older who don't require these kinds of services, Jenkins said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"Through this lens, I can understand how easy it would be for our board to take a 'not in my backyard' position. They don't need this service," she said.

Anderson and other people who appealed the Planning Commission's approval said the day care center would harm their quality of life and could decrease their property values.

"I know that's a very iffy question, but put yourself in the position of pulling up to a house that you're interested in (buying) and you find a day care center right next to it. I'm sure that would influence your decision to purchase or not. ... I'd definitely put that in the column of not buying the house," said Jim Shawfiner, who has lived in Raven Hills since 1985 and previously served as its board president.

Haley Murphy, another member of the Raven Hills architectural-control committee, disagreed.

Studies "demonstrate that proximity to child care has a significant and positive effect on the value of homes, demonstrating the day care has the potential to increase the value of homes in Raven Hills," she said.

Murphy also said any impact on traffic from adding up to four additional families to the day care center would be "negligible."

Donelson said he favored overturning the Planning Commission's approval of the conditional-use plan for the property because he wasn't convinced the value and quality of the neighborhood would not be substantially injured.

"I can't in good conscience say there won't be a negative impact on the value of homes or the quality of life of the neighbors to be able to enjoy their private property," Donelson said.

Outgoing Councilman Wayne Williams said the key word was "substantial."

Warren was able to operate for about nine months before the association board was aware of her day care center in the community, residents on both sides of the issue said Tuesday.

"I look at the fact that this was going on, and at least some people in the neighborhood said they had no knowledge of it until the city sent them notice," Williams said. "For me, it's hard to accept that there's a substantial injury with no understanding that it's going on."

Anderson and others opposed said the day care center also violates the community's covenants — rules, restrictions and other binding agreements residents sign when they move into the community. Their covenants don't allow residents to operate businesses out of their homes, Anderson said.

Ben Bolinger with the City Attorney's Office advised the council not to consider covenants when making their decision, because the city has no jurisdiction over those rules and restrictions, he said.