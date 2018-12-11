A small grass fire was extinguished on CO 115 near Gate 1 at Fort Carson.
The fire was about 100 feet wide and originated outside of the post, said Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill. It migrated over the fence onto the post, but was stamped out within an hour of igniting.
Fort Carson and the Southwest Highway 115 Fire Department responded.
Gusty winds have picked up speed since this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Gusts has high as 33 mph have been recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport.