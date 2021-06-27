A cluster of independently owned shops in Peyton helped revive a sense of commerce and community in the small plains town nearly 30 miles northeast of Colorado Springs.
The handful of shops, known as the Peyton Junction Marketplace, nestled in a knot of streets of Highway 24 started as one woman's vision to renovate a run-down strip of buildings and has since become a central hub for the town to gather.
"I felt led to try and revitalize this dying little community," said Desiree Schultz, the owner of most of the properties on the block.
She saw a for sale sign in the window of a building on Front Street and decided she would buy the property.
"There were weeds up to my nose everywhere," Schultz said. "The buildings were just very dilapidated and unusable."
That was the start of what would become a 12-year process for Schultz to acquire more property, renovate buildings, and find tenants.
Schultz ran into several roadblocks along her journey, from rezoning the buildings for commercial purposes, to taking on a job at a day spa to meet mortgage payments.
"I did it as a homemaker with no money, just trying to do what I could," Schultz said. "And of course, having to do all the legwork, the paperwork and all that for myself. So it took 12 years. A developer could have done it in one, but it took me 12."
Schultz was determined to follow her vision and knew she could not give up.
"That's what gave me the resolve to continue trying to put one foot in front of the other," Schultz said.
Schultz also managed to launch her own business in the original building she purchased on Front Street. Lewis and Holmes, an eclectic gift shop for men, with a range of merchandise from ink and quills to pipes and tea leaves, pays homage to C.S. Lewis and Sherlock Holmes.
"I knew that I wanted to have a vintage store for guys because there's so many shops for women," Schultz said.
Schultz's vision provided a pathway for several other women in the community to start their own businesses in the buildings Schultz renovated.
"The people that are involved in working with me are doing it out of a passion rather than a profit motive," Schultz said.
And that was certainly true of Shirley Archuletta, owner of Peyton Junction Mercantile — a coffee shop and gift shop that houses 40 other vendor's merchandise. Archuletta's coffee shop serves as a popular haunt where residents gather to chat and eat together.
"We wanted to bring this town back to life and wanted the community to connect," Archuletta said.
For residents like Tom Ahrens spending time at Archuletta's store is key in creating meaningful relationships with his neighbors.
"There's bonding that goes on here, there's faith that goes on here, there's sharing that goes on here," Ahrens said. "If anybody is just needing to be with somebody you just come here."
The sense of community is so strong Sheree Jameson, who opened her business in February 2020 and had to shutdown three weeks later, said it was the support from residents that kept her small business afloat during the pandemic.
Jameson's store, The Barn Out Back, sells various local artisans' work and hosts craft events for kids in town.
"I like being on this end of it where I can support all these people," Jameson said.
"We want to keep Peyton small and keep that country feel and we try to keep it real friendly," Jameson said. "As you can see it's quite the community stomping place."