A slow-speed pursuit ended with an arrest at a gas station in Cripple Creek on Saturday night.

Deputies were originally dispatched to an in-progress burglary in Victor shortly after 8 p.m., according to a press release from the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

While responding to the call, deputies passed the suspect leaving the scene of the reported burglary. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit ensued, according to the release.

The suspect vehicle allegedly left the road, driving through a fence on the Newmont Mine. The suspect reentered the roadway approximately 20 minutes later, where deputies had set up a perimeter and attempted to use spike strips to puncture the vehicle's tires.

The suspect vehicle evaded the spike strips and led officers on a slow-speed pursuit to Cripple Creek. The vehicle stopped in the Gas N' Roll gas station parking lot on Carbonate Street where the driver exited the vehicle and deputies arrested him.

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Ronald Jess Andert. He is being held on $50,000 cash only bond and facing the following charges:

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

- Vehicular eluding

- First-degree criminal trespass

- Reckless endangerment

- Second-degree criminal trespass

- Reckless driving