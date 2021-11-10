Firefighting crews responded to a slow-moving fire in Cotopaxi in Fremont County Wednesday night, officials with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said. The latest update said the blaze is under control.

One structure was burned down in the in 4200 block of Basin Drive in Cotopaxi, officials announced on Facebook at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday. The latest update from the sheriff's office said that crews were in the "mop up stage" concerning the structure.

Officials said the fire was under control with only cold embers showing. Flight crews will examine the area for hotspots Thursday morning.