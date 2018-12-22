Colorado Springs has only a slim chance of seeing snow this Christmas, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 39 degrees Saturday, 43 degrees Sunday and Monday and 41 degrees Tuesday.
Saturday brings a 20 percent of snow showers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with otherwise mostly sunny skies, the weather service says. Sunday will be mostly sunny and Monday will be partly sunny.
Tuesday — Christmas Day — has a 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon with otherwise partly sunny skies. The chance of snow that increases to 30 percent after midnight.