Icy road conditions contributed to a fatal crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Calhan Monday afternoon, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said a 2010 Honda Fit was was traveling east on U.S. 24 near Calhan at about 12:35 p.m. when the driver lost control on a slight left curve, and spun into westbound lanes of traffic near mile marker 341.

A westbound semi truck struck the Honda on its passenger side.

Both vehicles traveled off the road and the driver of the Honda, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Snow and freezing rain had caused slick road conditions at the time of the crash, troopers said.