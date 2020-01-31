Icy roads caused two multiple-car injury crashes in the "Gap" area of Interstate-25 north of Colorado Springs early Friday morning.
An accident involving six vehicles occurred just before 5 a.m. on northbound I-25 near mile marker 163, closing the interstate for an hour and a half, Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Blake White told The Gazette.
A car lost control and crashed into multiple other vehicles, causing at least one serious injury, he said.
Another accident occurred nearby, but in southbound lanes, just shy of 6:30 a.m. involving 2-3 cars and minor injuries, he added.
"Obviously the roads are not good," White said. "People need to slow down."
