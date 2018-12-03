The fluffy snow that began falling around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region Sunday night is expected to taper off before 9 a.m. Monday, but another round of snow is possible Monday afternoon, according to forecasters.
Some schools are delayed two hours after overnight accumulation and morning fog.
La-Veta District RE-2, Huerfano District RE-1, Cripple Creek-Victor District and Pueblo District 70 are delayed two hours.
The high on Monday in Colorado Springs should be 31 with chances of snow likely before 9 a.m. and after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The temperature is expected to drop overnight to 13 degrees with a 30 percent chance of snow after 9 p.m.
The skies will clear in Tuesday's early hours, bringing a high near 37. The weather will continue to warm Wednesday with a high near 48, then drop to the teens overnight. Thursday's high will reach just above freezing at 33 degrees, meteorologists predict. A 30 percent chance of snow may return late Friday after the midday high is expected to be near 40.
The weekend is already patching up to be sunny with temperatures ranging in the mid-40's.
Colorado Springs police were on cold reporting status as of 8:30 p.m., and Fountain police were on accident alert at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. If you are involved in a traffic accident, and neither party is injured or suspected of alcohol use, exchange information and file a report online here.
El Paso County crews are out with 26 trucks clearing roads early Monday, mainly in the northern part of the county.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo reported 1 to 2 inches of snowfall around the Pikes Peak region Sunday night, with 1 inch recorded near Fort Carson and 1.8 inches in northwest Colorado Springs.