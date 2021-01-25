Police responded to a string of burglaries in Colorado Springs on Sunday, officers said.
Colorado Springs police were called to the 2300 block North Nevada Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when a homeowner heard banging on her back door. She called police and looked through the window to see three burglars, one of whom pointed a gun at her. The woman scream and ran from the door.
The burglars escaped before police arrived and ran south through an alleyway, officers said.
Four vehicles were also broken into in neighborhoods near Interstate 25 and East Woodmen Road between 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Four other attempts to burglarize cars were caught on home surveillance videos and one garage was entered by burglars, police said.
Police said the burglaries are under investigation. Click or tap here for local public safety and crime coverage.