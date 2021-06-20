Opening statements are set for Monday afternoon at the trial of a southern Colorado father accused of killing and dismembering 13-year-old Dylan Redwine of Monument.
Mark Allen Redwine, 59, has long protested his innocence in the death of Dylan, who vanished Nov. 19, 2012, while visiting his father near Durango at a time of discord between Redwine and his ex-wife, who lives in Monument.
In newspaper interviews and on the “Dr. Phil” show, Redwine pleaded for help finding the boy after his disappearance. In June of 2013, some of the boy’s remains were found 10 miles from his father’s home, and in 2015 Dylan's skull was found, bearing signs of blunt-force trauma, investigators say.
Mark Redwine — long a figure of suspicion among the boy’s other family members — was indicted in July 2017, roughly two years after the skull was discovered. Investigators said they needed time to bolster their case against him.
Opening remarks are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m., once a jury has been seated. Jury selection started June 14, court records show. The trial is expected to last 4-5 weeks. Mark Redwine faces the potential of up to 48 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, the top charge against him. He is also charged with child abuse resulting in death. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
The oft-delayed trial comes seven months after La Plata County District Judge Jeffrey R. Wilson scrapped a previous trial in November after roughly a week of jury selection. That happened when several members of the defense team said they came down with symptoms consistent with coronavirus. Their test results later came back negative.
Redwine’s brother, Cory Redwine, and mother, Elaine Hall, asked that the trial continue despite coronavirus risks, citing the emotional toll on the family of repeated postponements.
"I beg of you judge keep this trial on track," Hall told the court, speaking of the family's "heartbreak" and saying they have been "victimized over and over again." In ruling, Wilson said he had no choice but to postpone the proceedings, even thought the court had spent months crafting safety protocols to minimize risks to participants from the pandemic.
The trial — which by then had been moved a half dozen times, for various reasons — was postponed twice more in January and March because of pandemic-related court closures before this month’s setting, records show.
Redwine remains held without bail at the La Plata County Jail in Durango.
The trial will be broadcast over a court web application and is open to members of the public, who can log on from their home computers, though they must mute their microphones throughout and follow the judge’s instructions as relayed during the trial.
The link to monitor the trial can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y4dfascs.