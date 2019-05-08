At least two students are being praised as heroes in the aftermath of Tuesday's deadly school shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.
"We are going to hear about very heroic things that have taken place at the school," Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Wednesday morning in a news conference.
STEM School senior Brendan Bialy was among several students who tackled and disarmed one of the shooters, his father Brad told NBC News. Bialy joined the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program in July 2018 and is scheduled to leave for recruit training this summer.
"Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring. His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates," 8th Marine Corps District Capt. Michael Maggitti said in a statement Wednesday.
Another student, identified Tuesday to NBC News by his family as 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, also lunged at one of the shooters, but he was fatally shot. Castillo was a senior at the STEM School and was just three days from graduating. The Douglas County Coroner's Office confirmed Castillo's identity Wednesday morning.
Nui Giasolli, a senior at the school, said she was in her ninth period class when suspect Devon Erickson, 18, walked into class late. She said the next thing she knew "he was pulling a gun and telling nobody to move," Giasolli told the Today Show. Giasolli said Castillo was the first to lunge at the alleged shooter.
Giasolli thanked Bialy, Castillo and two other students who tackled the gunman for giving her and other classmates time to get to safety.
The students took action just before 2 p.m. Tuesday when two shooters walked into two separate classrooms at the school and opened fire.
About two minutes after the shooting was at 1:53 p.m., the first deputies arrived and "engaged the suspects," Spurlock said.
"I have to believe that the quick response of the officers that got inside that school helped save lives," he said.
Deputies did not exchange gunfire with the shooters and neither of the suspects was injured.
One suspect was restrained by a school security guard before deputies arrived. The guard, a Marine veteran, who was on duty inside the school when the emergency call went out. The guard ran to the area of the shootings and confronted one of the armed students in a hallway. He says the guard drew his weapon and apprehended the person.
Eight other students were injured during the attack. Five have since been released from the hospital and three others remain in intensive care, Spurlock said.
Erickson is expected to appear in court for an advisement hearing Wednesday afternoon. A female juvenile, whose name has not been released, also was arrested in the shooting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.