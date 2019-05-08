Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.