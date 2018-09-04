In the market for season tickets, Butch Conner scoured Security Service Field about two decades ago with the general manager of the Sky Sox at the time.
After their fourth stop, the general manager turned and said “OK, now I’m gonna show you the seats you’ll buy,” Conner recalled. “I sat down and looked at the view from right behind the dugout…”
Three rows behind the home dugout, to be precise. Aisle seats. The very same aisle seats from which Conner told his stories Monday afternoon, as the Triple A team played a doubleheader against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Monday’s games, both of which the Sky Sox lost, were the last two games the Triple A team played in Colorado Springs. The team will begin its 2019 season down south as the San Antonio Missions, and a yet-to-be-named Rookie League team will take its place in Colorado Springs.
Rain or shine, fair or foul, Conner’s held his season tickets ever since the ’80s when he bought them. His grandson Markas Fussell joined him for Monday’s doubleheader and despite the score, the two were grinning.
All these long years, baseball has been the important factor, Conner said. Much less so, the team itself. It’s about the friends and families in the seats and the micro brews from the taps.
“Life’s too short for bad beer,” Conner said.
Whenever the Sox are in town, Fussell said he and his grandfather try to make two games a week. It’s always been an event for the whole family.
“I’ve got seven grandkids,” Conner said. “All of them were initiated to baseball right here, in this stadium.”
Nearby, in the front row behind home plate, Patrick Lloyd was busy initiating his 8-year-old son, Griffin, into the game. The pair make sure to attend a few games a year and have followed that tradition for half a decade, they said.
“Nothing beats this in town,” Lloyd said. “It’s affordable, it’s fun and it’s a bunch of families in town trying to do the same thing as us.”
Griffin said he enjoys watching the games with his father, discussing which teams might win and “watching the batters bat the balls to see how far they go.”
The field’s themed events, giveaways and raffles and charity nights are just as special as the games, Lloyd said.
“There’s a lot more to do before and after the game, as opposed to just during,” he said.
Over the years, Griffin said he’s returned home with necklaces, books and more. All won at the field. He fondly recalled one Harry Potter themed evening.
But the best part is always “getting to spend time with him,” Griffin said, nodding a ball-capped head in his father’s direction.
As the Rookie League team makes its new home in the mountains, the Lloyds said they’ll keep up their attendance and root for the new roster, under whichever name they might choose. That is, so long as the folks on and off the field continue to make the experience so fulfilling.
“That’s what the people want,” Lloyd said.
If not, then there’s always a drive to Denver to catch a ball game, he said.
This summer, the incoming team released five possible names for the franchise: Happy Campers, Lamb Chops, Punchy Pikas, Throttle Jockeys and Rocky Mountain Oysters.
Nothing is final, but Conner said he voted for the Oysters.
No stranger to change within the game, Conner said he began watching when the Sox still played in Memorial Park. And after the team moved northeast, he still recalls when its beloved mascot Sox the Fox was allowed to stand atop the dugouts. That’s before nets were strung up on both sides of the field, he said.
Back in those days fans had to pay close attention, Conner said.
“There were some zingers that got hit in this area,” he laughed.
Change is natural, but perhaps the Sox wouldn’t be moving south if the community came out more often.
“There’s not a bad seat in the house,” he said, with an outstretched hand gesturing toward vacant seats. “This place ought to be packed.”
Hopefully the city can rally around the new team, keep attendance and morale high, Conner said.
Merry Ann Gotch said she remembers the Memorial Park days. She also remembers the days when famed power hitter Jim Thome played for the team.
And for the past three years, Gotch has worked at the stadium.
“It’s the best retirement job there is,” Gotch said. “You get to be outside, you get to watch baseball all day. Who could want a better job?”
Unsure of the future, though, Gotch said her position next season, and that of many others, depends on the city rather than the incoming team.
“It depends on how Colorado Springs adopts the new Rookie team,” she said. “We’ll see.”
For every seasoned fan, there’s a first-timer. And for her first time at a Sky Sox game, Topeka, Kan., resident Lovey Walker left victorious with a foul ball she caught toward the end of the first game.
“I’m loving it,” Walker said. “It’s not like watching the Royals, but a game is a game.”
Walker said she was in town visiting family and her best friend Lesha Swanigan, who has lived in town for about 13 years.
Swanigan said she attends up to six games a year and will continue that rate with the incoming team.
Although she flys back to the Midwest on Tuesday and the Sky Sox move soon as well, Walker said Monday’s doubleheader will remain fresh in her mind.
“I’ve got the ball for a reminder,” she said. “Wherever they go, I’ll remember.”
Those keepsakes, like the memories, are significant, Conner said. He recalled a game, years ago, when he brought his granddaughter.
Walking in the aisles, near the concession stands, a foul ball flew their way, Conner said. He dropped his beer to make the catch and presented the gift to his granddaughter.
“You’ll lose a $7 beer for a $5 ball,” he laughed.
But when Conner told his granddaughter to share the ball with her siblings, he realized that the gift he gave didn’t have a price tag.
“She said, ‘No, Pop Pop, this is a real baseball,’” Conner said. “This was a real game ball. It wasn’t anything to play with.”
conrad.swanson@gazette.com @conrad_swanson