The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday re-elected Richard Skorman as its president. Tom Strand, who won a second term on the council in the city's April 2 election, will replace Jill Gaebler as president pro tem.
Strand, Bill Murray and Wayne Williams took their oaths of office Tuesday morning. All three were elected to at-large council positions in the election earlier this month. Strand and Murray began their second terms with their oaths while Williams — Colorado's former secretary of state — began his first.
Mayor John Suthers also won his second term in April 2 election and took his oath after the council members.
Hours later the council gathered at City Hall, where Skorman was elected in a 6-3 vote over Don Knight. Strand was elected in an 8-1 vote, with Yolanda Avila casting the dissenting vote for Andy Pico, whom she nominated.
Council leadership plays a part in setting the group's agendas and moderating discussions. The council also doubles as the Colorado Springs Utilities board of directors. The group will reconvene Wednesday afternoon in its CSU role and hold a second election to select the chair and vice chair of that board. Previously, Strand served as chair and Pico served as vice chair.