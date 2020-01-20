Backcountry skiers came to the rescue Saturday when a dog became buried under a large slab avalanche in Central Colorado.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the dog, who possibly triggered the slide near Berthoud Pass, was following behind two skiers when a “weak faceted and sugary layer of 18 inches” of snowpack failed. Significant localized wind loading was observed before the slide occurred.

After a visual and probe search, the skiers were able to pull the dog from the snow. No injuries were reported in the slide that was roughly 70m wide and 70m long.

Berthoud Pass is located on Colorado’s Front Range, just west of Denver. The scenic area offers nearly 12,000 acres of backcountry terrain for expert skiers and riders. Rising to an elevation of 11,307 feet, the pass is also noted as one of the most dangerous roads for winter driving in the state. Here’s a look at where it’s located on the map.

The avalanche conditions are considered moderate in the backcountry right now. There are five levels of avalanche risk starting with low, followed by moderate, to considerable, then high, and then extreme. A moderate threat means heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Also on Saturday, an ice climber was killed in Ouray after a block of falling ice triggered a small avalanche in the Uncompahgre Gorge.