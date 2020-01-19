A skier reported missing Saturday at Winter Park Resort was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found, the resort said in a news release.

At about 4:45 p.m., ski patrol teams launched search efforts and found the skier about 7:35 p.m. in the trees along White Rabbit trail, which is an intermediate run.

The skier, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the Denver Health Clinic located at the base of the ski resort. The skier was pronounced dead about 8:25 p.m., the news release said. The cause of death has not been released.