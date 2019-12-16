A 65-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing on a ski run at Keystone Ski Resort at around 11:50 AM on Monday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
The skier was transported to Keystone Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
According to a report by Summit Daily, the man’s death is suspected to be the result of a medical condition. He was found on an advanced trail on Dercum Mountain.
Dercum Mountain is one of three peaks with skiable terrain at the resort, also including North Peak and Outback. Dercum Mountain sits at 11,640 feet and is home to the well-known Schoolmarm trail. Nearly all of the Dercum Mountain terrain is rated as beginner or intermediate with the exception of runs like “Jackface,” “The Edge,” and “Go Devil.”
The official cause and manner of death, along with the identification of the skier, is pending notification of next of kin and an official announcement from the Summit County coroner.
This is the second known skier death of the season. Earlier this month, a 29-year-old woman died in an avalanche in Larimer County.